A pair of the nation's top rushing defenses clash when the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (10-1) bring college football's 12th-ranked run D into a contest with the Kentucky Wildcats (6-5), who have the No. 22 unit, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Cardinals are 7-point favorites. The over/under in this outing is 50.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisville vs. Kentucky matchup.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Kentucky vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Kentucky has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Louisville is 6-4-1 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 7-point favorites this season, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-4.

Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.