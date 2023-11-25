The Kentucky Wildcats (2-4) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) at 3:15 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison

The Bearcats score eight fewer points per game (63.2) than the Wildcats give up (71.2).

Kentucky's record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.2 points.

The 62.5 points per game the Wildcats score are 8.5 fewer points than the Bearcats give up (71).

Kentucky has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 71 points.

Cincinnati has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 62.5 points.

The Wildcats are making 38.1% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Bearcats allow to opponents (41.6%).

The Bearcats make 36.6% of their shots from the field, just 11.2% less than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 14.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 62.7 FG%

14.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 62.7 FG% Amiya Jenkins: 10 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

10 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Eniya Russell: 9.5 PTS, 39.3 FG%

9.5 PTS, 39.3 FG% Brooklynn Miles: 6.5 PTS, 44.4 FG%

6.5 PTS, 44.4 FG% Maddie Scherr: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 29.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

Kentucky Schedule