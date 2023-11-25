Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) and the Kentucky Wildcats (2-4) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has a projected final score of 69-65 based on our computer prediction, with Cincinnati taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:15 PM on November 25.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 96-53 loss to Colorado in their most recent outing on Friday.

Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 69, Kentucky 65

Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' signature win this season came in a 74-66 victory against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on November 7.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the third-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Wildcats are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

Kentucky has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (one).

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 14.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 62.7 FG%

14.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 62.7 FG% Amiya Jenkins: 10 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

10 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Eniya Russell: 9.5 PTS, 39.3 FG%

9.5 PTS, 39.3 FG% Brooklynn Miles: 6.5 PTS, 44.4 FG%

6.5 PTS, 44.4 FG% Maddie Scherr: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 29.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a -52 scoring differential, falling short by 8.7 points per game. They're putting up 62.5 points per game to rank 235th in college basketball and are allowing 71.2 per contest to rank 289th in college basketball.

