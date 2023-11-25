Which team sits on top of the Big Sky as we head into the college football postseason? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

Big Sky Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Montana

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 9-1

11-1 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 36th

36th Last Game: W 49-19 vs Delaware

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Furman

Furman Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8 TV Channel:

2. Montana State

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 8-4

8-4 | 8-4 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 13th

13th Last Game: L 35-34 vs North Dakota State

3. Idaho

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

9-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 46th

46th Last Game: W 20-17 vs Southern Illinois

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. UC Davis

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-4 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 48th

48th Last Game: W 31-21 vs Sacramento State

5. Sacramento State

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 7-5

8-5 | 7-5 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th

25th Last Game: L 34-24 vs South Dakota

6. Weber State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-4

6-5 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 38th

38th Last Game: W 48-21 vs Cal Poly

7. Northern Arizona

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-6 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th

16th Last Game: W 49-42 vs Eastern Washington

8. Portland State

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-4

5-6 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 39th

39th Last Game: W 27-23 vs Northern Colorado

9. Eastern Washington

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-7 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 18th

18th Last Game: L 49-42 vs Northern Arizona

10. Idaho State

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-6

3-8 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 10th

10th Last Game: L 63-21 vs Idaho

11. Northern Colorado

Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-11 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 27-23 vs Portland State

12. Cal Poly

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-8 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 30th

30th Last Game: L 48-21 vs Weber State

