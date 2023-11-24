Western Kentucky vs. Bowling Green November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) meet the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Place Bell Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Western Kentucky vs. Bowling Green Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Western Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Dayvion McKnight: 16.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jamarion Sharp: 7.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 4.1 BLK
- Jairus Hamilton: 9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emmanuel Akot: 10.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Rawls: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Bowling Green Top Players (2022-23)
- Leon Ayers III: 16.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Samari Curtis: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rashaun Agee: 9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kaden Metheny: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chandler Turner: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Western Kentucky vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Western Kentucky Rank
|Western Kentucky AVG
|Bowling Green AVG
|Bowling Green Rank
|183rd
|71.4
|Points Scored
|76.0
|74th
|195th
|70.6
|Points Allowed
|78.5
|351st
|233rd
|31.0
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|266th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
