Friday's game between the Kansas State Wildcats (4-0) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-1) matching up at Hertz Arena has a projected final score of 71-52 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET on November 24.

In their last time out, the Hilltoppers won on Tuesday 63-45 against Bucknell.

Western Kentucky vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Western Kentucky vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 71, Western Kentucky 52

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

When the Hilltoppers beat the Cornell Big Red, who are ranked No. 190 in our computer rankings, on November 13 by a score of 62-56, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

The Hilltoppers have one loss to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Western Kentucky has the most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (five).

Western Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

62-56 at home over Cornell (No. 190) on November 13

70-64 at home over Mercer (No. 241) on November 6

63-45 at home over Bucknell (No. 285) on November 21

76-62 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 295) on November 10

63-43 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 303) on November 18

Western Kentucky Leaders

Alexis Mead: 10.7 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 51.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

10.7 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 51.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Acacia Hayes: 16.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

16.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Ana Teresa Faustino: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 35.8 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

10.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 35.8 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Karris Allen: 6.5 PTS, 2 STL, 28.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

6.5 PTS, 2 STL, 28.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Josie Gilvin: 4.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

The Hilltoppers average 68 points per game (176th in college basketball) while allowing 57.8 per contest (98th in college basketball). They have a +61 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game.

