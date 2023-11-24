How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Bowling Green on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) play the Bowling Green Falcons (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN+.
Western Kentucky vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Western Kentucky Stats Insights
- Last season, the Hilltoppers had a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.6% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Falcons' opponents hit.
- Western Kentucky went 10-1 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Hilltoppers were the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Falcons ranked 126th.
- Last year, the Hilltoppers recorded 7.1 fewer points per game (71.4) than the Falcons allowed (78.5).
- Western Kentucky went 5-1 last season when scoring more than 78.5 points.
Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Western Kentucky put up 77.1 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 67.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Hilltoppers were better at home last season, allowing 69 points per game, compared to 72.8 in road games.
- Western Kentucky made 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged in away games (6.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Wichita State
|L 71-61
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Murray State
|W 86-81
|CFSB Center
|11/18/2023
|Kentucky State
|W 95-75
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Place Bell Arena
|11/25/2023
|Canisius
|-
|Place Bell Arena
|11/26/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Place Bell Arena
