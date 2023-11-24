Week 13 Big Ten Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
College football Week 13 action includes six games with Big Ten teams. Keep reading to see up-to-date the top performers and results.
Week 13 Big Ten Results
Iowa 13 Nebraska 10
- Pregame Favorite: Nebraska (-2.5)
- Pregame Total: 25.5
Iowa Leaders
- Passing: Deacon Hill (11-for-28, 94 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Leshon Williams (16 ATT, 111 YDS)
- Receiving: Steven Stilianos (3 TAR, 2 REC, 38 YDS)
Nebraska Leaders
- Passing: Chubba Purdy (15-for-28, 189 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Purdy (12 ATT, 42 YDS)
- Receiving: Jaylen Lloyd (3 TAR, 1 REC, 66 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Nebraska
|Iowa
|264
|Total Yards
|257
|189
|Passing Yards
|94
|75
|Rushing Yards
|163
|3
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 13 Big Ten Games
No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Penn State (-22.5)
No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 3 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Michigan (-3.5)
Indiana Hoosiers at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Purdue (-4.5)
Wisconsin Badgers at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Wisconsin (-2.5)
Northwestern Wildcats at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Illinois (-5.5)
