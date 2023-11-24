The San Antonio Spurs (3-12) will visit the Golden State Warriors (7-9) after losing three consecutive road games. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Spurs matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Warriors vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Warriors vs Spurs Additional Info

Warriors vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Warriors average 113.9 points per game (13th in the league) while giving up 114.1 per outing (18th in the NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs are being outscored by 13.4 points per game, with a -201 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.7 points per game (26th in NBA), and give up 123.1 per outing (28th in league).

These two teams average 223.6 points per game combined, 9.9 less than this game's total.

These two teams allow 237.2 points per game combined, 3.7 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Golden State has compiled a 5-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

San Antonio has put together a 5-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Warriors and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Warriors +1300 +650 - Spurs +50000 +25000 -

