The No. 5 UConn Huskies (5-0) are heavily favored (by 34.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Manhattan Jaspers (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The point total is 139.5 in the matchup.

UConn vs. Manhattan Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -34.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UConn vs Manhattan Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies beat the spread 24 times in 39 games last season.

Manhattan went 14-6-0 ATS last season.

UConn vs. Manhattan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 19 57.6% 78.6 145.8 64.1 134.5 143 Manhattan 9 45% 67.2 145.8 70.4 134.5 136.5

Additional UConn vs Manhattan Insights & Trends

Last year, the Huskies recorded 78.6 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 70.4 the Jaspers gave up.

UConn had a 15-6 record against the spread and a 20-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 70.4 points.

The Jaspers scored an average of 67.2 points per game last year, only 3.1 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed to opponents.

Manhattan went 9-2 against the spread and 9-9 overall when it scored more than 64.1 points last season.

UConn vs. Manhattan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 34.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 24-9-0 1-0 20-13-0 Manhattan 14-6-0 0-0 12-8-0

UConn vs. Manhattan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UConn Manhattan 15-2 Home Record 5-9 5-5 Away Record 6-7 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.8 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

