Tyrese Haliburton plus his Indiana Pacers teammates match up versus the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent time out, a 132-131 loss to the Raptors, Haliburton had 33 points and 16 assists.

In this article we will break down Haliburton's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 25.5 25.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 Assists 12.5 12.3 PRA -- 41.6 PR -- 29.3 3PM 3.5 3.8



Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 16.4% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.7 per contest.

Haliburton is averaging 8.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Haliburton's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 107.8 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

The Pistons are the 21st-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 115.9 points per contest.

The Pistons allow 41.6 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pistons are ranked eighth in the NBA, allowing 24.7 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pistons are ranked third in the NBA, giving up 10.5 makes per contest.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/22/2022 32 24 4 10 3 0 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.