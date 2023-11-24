Best Bets & Odds for the Tulane vs. UTSA Game – Friday, November 24
The No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (10-1) and UTSA Roadrunners (8-3) will battle in a clash of AAC opponents at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. We have the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Tulane vs. UTSA?
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Tulane 29, UTSA 23
- Tulane has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 9-0.
- The Green Wave have played in nine games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter and won each time.
- UTSA lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Roadrunners have played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Green Wave have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Tulane (-3.5)
- Tulane has four wins in 10 games versus the spread this year.
- The Green Wave are 4-5 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
- UTSA owns a record of 5-5-1 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Roadrunners are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Push
- Tulane and its opponents have combined to go over Friday's total of 52 points six times this season.
- There have been seven UTSA games that have finished with a combined score higher than 52 points this season.
- Tulane averages 27.8 points per game against UTSA's 33.1, totaling 8.9 points over the game's over/under of 52.
Splits Tables
Tulane
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.8
|57.9
|49.7
|Implied Total AVG
|33.7
|37.4
|30
|ATS Record
|4-6-0
|1-4-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-8-0
|1-4-0
|1-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-0
|4-0
|5-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
UTSA
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|59
|57.5
|60.9
|Implied Total AVG
|35.5
|35.3
|35.8
|ATS Record
|5-5-1
|3-3-0
|2-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|4-7-0
|3-3-0
|1-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-2
|5-1
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
