How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This game is at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.
Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- This season, the Aggies have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Owls' opponents have knocked down.
- Texas A&M has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 18th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 101st.
- The Aggies put up 12.1 more points per game (78.6) than the Owls give up (66.5).
- Texas A&M has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls shot at a 46.6% rate from the field last season, 5.9 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies averaged.
- Florida Atlantic went 25-2 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Owls were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 19th.
- The Owls scored 11.3 more points per game last year (77.8) than the Aggies allowed (66.5).
- Florida Atlantic had a 19-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas A&M averaged 73.1 points per game last season at home, which was 0.6 fewer points than it averaged in road games (73.7).
- In 2022-23, the Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 67.
- In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M was well balanced at home and away from home last year, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 34% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33% mark on the road.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Florida Atlantic averaged 82.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 75.9.
- The Owls conceded 64.2 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 on the road.
- At home, Florida Atlantic knocked down 10.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (9.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.7%) than away (38%).
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ SMU
|W 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 74-66
|Reed Arena
|11/23/2023
|Penn State
|W 89-77
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/6/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Reed Arena
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 100-57
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bryant
|L 61-52
|FAU Arena
|11/23/2023
|Butler
|W 91-86
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|FAU Arena
