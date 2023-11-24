The Nashville Predators (8-10) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they take on the St. Louis Blues (10-7-1) on the road on Friday, November 24 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO.

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-110) Predators (-110) 6 Blues (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

This season the Predators have been an underdog 11 times, and won four, or 36.4%, of those games.

This season Nashville has won six of its 13 games, or 46.2%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Predators, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Nashville has played 12 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

Predators vs Blues Additional Info

Predators vs. Blues Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 52 (28th) Goals 56 (19th) 51 (9th) Goals Allowed 59 (19th) 4 (31st) Power Play Goals 15 (8th) 10 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (25th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville owns a 4-6-0 line against the spread while going 4-6-0 overall in its last 10 contests.

Six of Nashville's last 10 contests have hit the over.

The Predators have averaged a total of 6.1 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.

In the last 10 games, Predators' games average 9.3 goals, 0.9 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Predators have the league's 19th-ranked scoring offense (56 total goals, 3.1 per game).

The Predators' 59 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 19th in the league.

They have a -3 goal differential, which ranks 20th in the league.

