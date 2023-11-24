Predators vs. Blues Injury Report Today - November 24
The Nashville Predators' (8-10) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for a Friday, November 24 game against the St. Louis Blues (10-7-1) at Enterprise Center, with a start time of 3:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Thomas Novak
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Cody Glass
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Luke Schenn
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Predators vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Predators Season Insights
- With 56 goals (3.1 per game), the Predators have the league's 19th-ranked offense.
- Nashville has allowed 59 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 19th in the league.
- They have the 20th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.
Blues Season Insights
- St. Louis ranks 28th in the NHL with 52 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- Its +1 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
Predators vs. Blues Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-110)
|Predators (-110)
|6
