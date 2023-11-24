The injury report for the Indiana Pacers (8-6) ahead of their matchup with the Detroit Pistons (2-13) currently has two players. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Last time out, the Pacers lost 132-131 to the Raptors on Wednesday. Tyrese Haliburton scored a team-high 33 points for the Pacers in the loss.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aaron Nesmith SF Out Wrist 10.8 3.2 1.1 Andrew Nembhard SG Out Back 7.5 1.8 4.0

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Joe Harris: Out (Shoulder), Jalen Duren: Questionable (Ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep)

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSDET

