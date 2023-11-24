The Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) play the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Marshall matchup.

Kentucky vs. Marshall Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Kentucky vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline Marshall Moneyline
BetMGM Kentucky (-17.5) 156.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Kentucky (-17.5) 157.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kentucky vs. Marshall Betting Trends

  • Kentucky has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.
  • Marshall has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • Thundering Herd games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Kentucky Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Kentucky is seventh-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 45th, according to computer rankings.
  • Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

