The Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) play the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Marshall matchup.

Kentucky vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Kentucky vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Marshall Betting Trends

Kentucky has won two games against the spread this season.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.

Marshall has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

Thundering Herd games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Kentucky is seventh-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 45th, according to computer rankings.

Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

