Will Juuso Parssinen Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 24?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, is Juuso Parssinen a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Parssinen stats and insights
- Parssinen has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
- Parssinen has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Parssinen averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 51 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Parssinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|15:56
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:47
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
