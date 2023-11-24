Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell County This Week
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Campbell County, Kentucky this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Campbell County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Highlands High School at Cooper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Union, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.