The Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Oklahoma vs. Iowa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Oklahoma vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa Betting Trends (2022-23)

Oklahoma won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

A total of 14 Sooners games last season hit the over.

Iowa covered 13 times in 28 games with a spread last year.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 28 times last year.

Oklahoma Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Oklahoma is 59th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (37th).

Oklahoma has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Iowa Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 The implied probability of Iowa winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

