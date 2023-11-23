The NC State Wolfpack (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Kentucky Wildcats (2-2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kentucky vs. NC State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats put up an average of 67.8 points per game last year, 5.2 more points than the 62.6 the Wolfpack gave up to opponents.
  • When Kentucky gave up fewer than 70.8 points last season, it went 6-5.
  • Last year, the 70.8 points per game the Wolfpack averaged were only two more points than the Wildcats gave up (68.8).
  • NC State went 13-3 last season when scoring more than 68.8 points.
  • The Wolfpack made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • The Wildcats' 39% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Wolfpack gave up to their opponents (37.9%).

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 82-54 Memorial Coliseum
11/14/2023 Austin Peay L 68-63 Memorial Coliseum
11/19/2023 @ FGCU L 59-48 Alico Arena
11/23/2023 NC State - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/24/2023 Colorado - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 Cincinnati - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

