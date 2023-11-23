The NC State Wolfpack (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Kentucky Wildcats (2-2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

TV: ESPN+

Kentucky vs. NC State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up an average of 67.8 points per game last year, 5.2 more points than the 62.6 the Wolfpack gave up to opponents.

When Kentucky gave up fewer than 70.8 points last season, it went 6-5.

Last year, the 70.8 points per game the Wolfpack averaged were only two more points than the Wildcats gave up (68.8).

NC State went 13-3 last season when scoring more than 68.8 points.

The Wolfpack made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

The Wildcats' 39% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Wolfpack gave up to their opponents (37.9%).

