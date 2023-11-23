Thursday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) and the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) at LionTree Arena is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-78, with Iowa securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 23.

The matchup has no line set.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 79, Oklahoma 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Oklahoma

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-0.9)

Iowa (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 157.1

Iowa Performance Insights

Iowa was the 16th-best squad in the nation in points scored (80.1 per game) and 306th in points conceded (74.7) last year.

On the boards, the Hawkeyes were 65th in college basketball in rebounds (33.7 per game) last year. They were 247th in rebounds conceded (32.1 per game).

Last season Iowa was 12th-best in the nation in assists with 16.5 per game.

At 8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34% from beyond the arc last year, the Hawkeyes were 104th and 183rd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, Iowa was 165th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.1 per game) and 331st in defensive 3-point percentage (36.6%).

Iowa took 37.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 28.2% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempted 62.5% of its shots, with 71.8% of its makes coming from there.

Oklahoma Performance Insights

Oklahoma posted 67.7 points per game (280th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while surrendering 67.5 points per contest (97th-ranked).

The Sooners were 278th in the country with 30 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 116th with 30.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

Oklahoma averaged 13 assists per game, which ranked them 179th in college basketball.

The Sooners ranked 249th in the country at 12.5 turnovers per game, but they forced 9.9 turnovers per game, which ranked 24th-worst in college basketball.

The Sooners drained 7 three-pointers per game (219th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while sporting a 35.1% three-point percentage (122nd-ranked).

Oklahoma was top-25 last year in three-pointers allowed, 13th-best in college basketball with 5.5 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 46th with a 31.2% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Oklahoma took 62.6% two-pointers and 37.4% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's buckets, 71.4% were two-pointers and 28.6% were three-pointers.

