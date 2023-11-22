The No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

Virginia has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 164th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cavaliers sit at 268th.

The Cavaliers record 67.2 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 64.8 the Mountaineers allow.

When Virginia totals more than 64.8 points, it is 3-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.

Last season, West Virginia had a 17-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 41.5% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cavaliers finished 297th.

The Mountaineers' 76 points per game last year were 15.5 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.

West Virginia had an 11-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia posted 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.9 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (65.7).

In home games, the Cavaliers surrendered 8.2 fewer points per game (56.4) than on the road (64.6).

At home, Virginia averaged one fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than on the road (7.6). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to in road games (38.2%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia scored more points at home (79.4 per game) than away (71.6) last season.

The Mountaineers gave up fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than away (74.6) last season.

Beyond the arc, West Virginia drained fewer treys on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena 11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena 11/20/2023 Wisconsin L 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/22/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena 12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule