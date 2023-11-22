Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will play on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. Considering a wager on Josi? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Roman Josi vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Josi Season Stats Insights

Josi has averaged 24:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

In three of 17 games this year, Josi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Josi has a point in nine of 17 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Josi has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Josi goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Josi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Josi Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 60 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 17 Games 4 11 Points 2 3 Goals 2 8 Assists 0

