For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Phillip Tomasino a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Tomasino stats and insights

  • In one of 10 games this season, Tomasino scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Tomasino has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have given up 60 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:16 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 10:26 Home W 4-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:57 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 1 1 0 12:05 Away L 6-3
11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:07 Away W 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:55 Home W 3-2 OT
10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 6-1
10/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:38 Away L 3-2
10/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:08 Home W 3-0
10/10/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:30 Away L 5-3

Predators vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

