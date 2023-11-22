The Murray State Racers (1-0) play the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Murray State vs. Appalachian State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacobi Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Rob Perry: 14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Damiree Burns: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jamari Smith: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kenny White Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Appalachian State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Donovan Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • CJ Huntley: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Justin Abson: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Terence Harcum: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Xavion Brown: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Murray State vs. Appalachian State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Murray State Rank Murray State AVG Appalachian State AVG Appalachian State Rank
203rd 70.4 Points Scored 70.3 205th
237th 72.0 Points Allowed 64.6 37th
220th 31.2 Rebounds 32.6 117th
246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.6 149th
249th 12.2 Assists 13.0 179th
40th 10.4 Turnovers 10.3 36th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.