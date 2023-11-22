Wednesday's contest features the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) and the Murray State Racers (2-2) squaring off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena (on November 22) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 84-74 victory for Appalachian State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Murray State vs. Appalachian State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Murray State vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 84, Murray State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Murray State vs. Appalachian State

Computer Predicted Spread: Appalachian State (-9.9)

Appalachian State (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 157.3

Murray State Performance Insights

Murray State put up 70.4 points per game and gave up 72 last year, making them 203rd in college basketball on offense and 237th defensively.

The Racers grabbed 31.2 rebounds per game and gave up 31.5 boards last year, ranking 220th and 192nd, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season Murray State was ranked 249th in college basketball in assists with 12.2 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Racers were 299th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.2) last year. They were 231st in 3-point percentage at 33.2%.

Murray State was 300th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (8.3 per game) and 149th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.4%) last year.

Last season, Murray State attempted 67.5% of its shots from inside the arc, and 32.5% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75.5% of Murray State's baskets were 2-pointers, and 24.5% were 3-pointers.

