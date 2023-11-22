Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Panthers on November 22, 2023
Player prop betting options for David Pastrnak, Sam Reinhart and others are available in the Boston Bruins-Florida Panthers matchup at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Bruins vs. Panthers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has scored 29 points in 17 games (12 goals and 17 assists).
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|8
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|6
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 9
|1
|2
|3
|5
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Brad Marchand has seven goals and 12 assists to total 19 points (1.1 per game).
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 11
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 9
|0
|2
|2
|2
Charlie McAvoy Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Charlie McAvoy has 15 total points for Boston, with three goals and 12 assists.
McAvoy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 11
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Reinhart has collected 13 goals and 12 assists in 18 games for Florida, good for 25 points.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Ducks
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Kings
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 14
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 12
|2
|2
|4
|4
