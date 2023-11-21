The Bucknell Bison (1-3) aim to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Bucknell Scoring Comparison

The Bison put up an average of 49.3 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 60.4 the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.

The 69.0 points per game the Hilltoppers put up are the same as the Bison give up.

When Western Kentucky scores more than 73.0 points, it is 1-1.

The Hilltoppers are making 40.5% of their shots from the field, 4.0% lower than the Bison allow to opponents (44.5%).

Western Kentucky Leaders

Alexis Mead: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.4 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Ana Teresa Faustino: 11.2 PTS, 3.0 STL, 35.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

11.2 PTS, 3.0 STL, 35.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Acacia Hayes: 15.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

15.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Karris Allen: 7.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

7.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Odeth Betancourt: 5.2 PTS, 47.6 FG%

Western Kentucky Schedule