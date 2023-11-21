Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nelson County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Nelson County, Kentucky today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nelson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henry County High School at Bethlehem High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Bardstown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.