Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in McLean County, Kentucky today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLean County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McLean County High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Whitesville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
