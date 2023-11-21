Anthony Davis is a player to watch when the Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) and the Utah Jazz (4-9) go head to head at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Jazz

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Arena: Crypto.com Arena
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers won their previous game versus the Rockets, 105-104, on Sunday. LeBron James was their top scorer with 37 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
LeBron James 37 6 8 3 0 2
Anthony Davis 27 10 3 2 1 0
Austin Reaves 17 6 6 0 0 2

Jazz's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Jazz lost to the Suns on Sunday, 140-137 in OT. Lauri Markkanen scored a team-high 38 points (and added zero assists and 17 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Lauri Markkanen 38 17 0 2 2 2
Talen Horton-Tucker 25 4 3 2 0 4
Jordan Clarkson 22 7 5 2 0 1

Lakers vs Jazz Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

  • Davis puts up 25.7 points, 12 boards and 2.7 assists per game, making 48.2% of shots from the field and 50% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • James is posting 23 points, 7.3 assists and 10.3 boards per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 14 points, 3.7 boards and 7 assists per contest, shooting 36.6% from the floor and 23.5% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Austin Reaves is averaging 9.7 points, 2.3 assists and 4 boards per contest.
  • Taurean Prince's numbers for the season are 12.7 points, 1 assists and 2 boards per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Markkanen's averages for the season are 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists, making 49% of his shots from the field and 46.2% from 3-point range, with 4 triples per contest (fifth in league).
  • John Collins averages 13 points, 11 boards and 1.7 assists, making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 27.3% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.
  • The Jazz receive 14.7 points per game from Jordan Clarkson, plus 3.3 boards and 4.7 assists.
  • The Jazz receive 9.7 points per game from Kelly Olynyk, plus 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists.
  • Keyonte George averages 9.3 points, 4 boards and 3.3 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

