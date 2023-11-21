Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Henry County, Kentucky today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Henry County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henry County High School at Bethlehem High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Bardstown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.