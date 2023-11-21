Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hart County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Hart County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hart County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meade County High School at Caverna High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Horse Cave, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.