Tuesday's game features the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) squaring off at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena (on November 21) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-72 win for Prairie View A&M, who is slightly favored based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Prairie View A&M 78, Eastern Kentucky 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Prairie View A&M (-6.0)

Prairie View A&M (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

Offensively, Eastern Kentucky was the 30th-ranked team in the country (78.6 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 278th (73.5 points allowed per game).

The Colonels were the seventh-best squad in the nation in rebounds per game (36.6) and ranked 314th in rebounds allowed (33.5) last year.

Last season Eastern Kentucky was ranked 52nd in the country in assists with 14.9 per game.

The Colonels were 53rd in the nation in 3-pointers made (8.6 per game) and 171st in 3-point percentage (34.3%) last season.

Eastern Kentucky was 312th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (8.4 per game) and 199th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.0%) last year.

The Colonels took 37.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 29% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they took 62.7% of their shots, with 71% of their makes coming from there.

