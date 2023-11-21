Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Daviess County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Daviess County, Kentucky? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Daviess County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McLean County High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Whitesville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paducah Tilghman High School at Owensboro High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Owensboro, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
