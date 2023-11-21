How to Watch the Bellarmine vs. Murray State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) aim to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the Murray State Racers (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at CFSB Center.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Bellarmine vs. Murray State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Knights put up 5.3 fewer points per game last year (60.6) than the Racers gave up (65.9).
- When Bellarmine gave up fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 8-7.
- Last year, the Racers scored only 0.7 more points per game (68.9) than the Knights allowed (68.2).
- Murray State went 8-5 last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bellarmine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ San Jose State
|L 81-65
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|11/12/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 113-64
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 111-33
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ Wofford
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.