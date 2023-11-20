Two streaking squads meet when the No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) visit the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Huskies are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Longhorns, victors in four in a row.

UConn vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

UConn Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Huskies had a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.9% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Longhorns' opponents made.
  • In games UConn shot higher than 42.5% from the field, it went 17-1 overall.
  • The Huskies were the 10th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Longhorns ranked 183rd.
  • Last year, the Huskies put up 78.6 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 67.8 the Longhorns allowed.
  • UConn went 23-4 last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Texas Stats Insights

  • The Longhorns shot at a 47.3% rate from the field last season, 7.4 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.
  • Texas compiled a 22-6 straight up record in games it shot over 39.9% from the field.
  • The Longhorns were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished seventh.
  • The Longhorns scored an average of 78 points per game last year, 13.9 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed to opponents.
  • Texas had a 21-3 record last season when giving up fewer than 78.6 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, UConn posted 13.2 more points per game (83.3) than it did in road games (70.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 65.8.
  • UConn drained 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was one more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged in road games (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas scored more points at home (84.8 per game) than away (69.4) last season.
  • At home, the Longhorns allowed 67.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.
  • Texas sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (31.8%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Stonehill W 107-67 XL Center
11/14/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 87-53 XL Center
11/19/2023 Indiana W 77-57 Madison Square Garden
11/20/2023 Texas - Madison Square Garden
11/24/2023 Manhattan - XL Center
11/27/2023 New Hampshire - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Delaware State W 86-59 Moody Center
11/15/2023 Rice W 80-64 Moody Center
11/19/2023 Louisville W 81-80 Madison Square Garden
11/20/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden
11/26/2023 Wyoming - Moody Center
11/30/2023 Texas State - Moody Center

