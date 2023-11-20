Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Trimble County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Trimble County, Kentucky today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Trimble County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Doss High School at Trimble County Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Bedford, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.