Having won three straight, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators on Monday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

You can see the Predators-Avalanche matchup on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Predators vs Avalanche Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have allowed 54 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 16th in the league.

The Predators' 48 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 25th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Predators have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 30 goals over that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 16 7 12 19 17 10 60% Ryan O'Reilly 16 8 7 15 6 16 54.2% Thomas Novak 14 6 6 12 7 14 46.8% Roman Josi 16 3 8 11 9 3 - Gustav Nyquist 16 2 8 10 12 2 57.1%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have given up 49 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 11th in NHL action in goals against.

The Avalanche's 61 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that span.

Avalanche Key Players