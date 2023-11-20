The Murray State Racers (2-1) host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-0) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Murray State vs. UNC Wilmington Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Murray State Betting Records & Stats

Murray State won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

UNC Wilmington sported a 16-12-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 13-15-0 mark of Murray State.

Murray State vs. UNC Wilmington Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Murray State 70.4 139.3 72.0 136.3 140.0 UNC Wilmington 68.9 139.3 64.3 136.3 133.5

Additional Murray State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Racers put up 6.1 more points per game (70.4) than the Seahawks gave up (64.3).

Murray State had an 11-9 record against the spread and a 16-8 record overall last season when scoring more than 64.3 points.

Murray State vs. UNC Wilmington Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Murray State 13-15-0 17-11-0 UNC Wilmington 16-12-0 14-14-0

Murray State vs. UNC Wilmington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Murray State UNC Wilmington 11-2 Home Record 11-3 3-11 Away Record 8-6 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 73.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

