Murray State vs. UNC Wilmington: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Murray State Racers (2-1) host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-0) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Murray State vs. UNC Wilmington Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cypress Lake, Florida
- Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Murray State Betting Records & Stats
- Murray State won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- UNC Wilmington sported a 16-12-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 13-15-0 mark of Murray State.
Murray State vs. UNC Wilmington Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Murray State
|70.4
|139.3
|72.0
|136.3
|140.0
|UNC Wilmington
|68.9
|139.3
|64.3
|136.3
|133.5
Additional Murray State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Racers put up 6.1 more points per game (70.4) than the Seahawks gave up (64.3).
- Murray State had an 11-9 record against the spread and a 16-8 record overall last season when scoring more than 64.3 points.
Murray State vs. UNC Wilmington Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Murray State
|13-15-0
|17-11-0
|UNC Wilmington
|16-12-0
|14-14-0
Murray State vs. UNC Wilmington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Murray State
|UNC Wilmington
|11-2
|Home Record
|11-3
|3-11
|Away Record
|8-6
|5-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|4-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-8-0
|73.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.5
|65.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.2
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-5-0
|10-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-6-0
