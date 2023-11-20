The Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) face the Louisville Cardinals (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It tips at 4:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

Louisville vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals shot 42.1% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Hoosiers allowed to opponents.

Louisville had a 4-16 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Cardinals were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hoosiers ranked 96th.

Last year, the 63.9 points per game the Cardinals recorded were only 4.8 fewer points than the Hoosiers gave up (68.7).

When Louisville totaled more than 68.7 points last season, it went 2-6.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville scored 66.0 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.4 points per contest.

The Cardinals allowed 71.9 points per game last season at home, which was 9.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (81.1).

Looking at three-pointers, Louisville performed worse when playing at home last season, averaging 6.5 treys per game with a 31.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 per game with a 37.3% percentage away from home.

Louisville Upcoming Schedule