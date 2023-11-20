How to Watch Louisville vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) face the Louisville Cardinals (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It tips at 4:30 PM ET on ESPNU.
Louisville vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
Louisville Stats Insights
- The Cardinals shot 42.1% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Hoosiers allowed to opponents.
- Louisville had a 4-16 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Cardinals were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hoosiers ranked 96th.
- Last year, the 63.9 points per game the Cardinals recorded were only 4.8 fewer points than the Hoosiers gave up (68.7).
- When Louisville totaled more than 68.7 points last season, it went 2-6.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisville scored 66.0 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.4 points per contest.
- The Cardinals allowed 71.9 points per game last season at home, which was 9.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (81.1).
- Looking at three-pointers, Louisville performed worse when playing at home last season, averaging 6.5 treys per game with a 31.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 per game with a 37.3% percentage away from home.
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Chattanooga
|L 81-71
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/15/2023
|Coppin State
|W 61-41
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/19/2023
|Texas
|L 81-80
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|New Mexico State
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/29/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
