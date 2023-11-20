The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (1-0) play the Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Rupp Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network.

Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Oscar Tshiebwe: 16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Cason Wallace: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Jacob Toppin: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Antonio Reeves: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Chris Livingston: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Saint Joseph's (PA) Top Players (2022-23)

Erik Reynolds II: 19.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Cameron Brown: 13.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Lynn Greer III: 12.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Kacper Klaczek: 7.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Rasheer Fleming: 5.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky Rank Kentucky AVG Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank 113th 74.5 Points Scored 72.4 160th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 72.4 248th 7th 36.6 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 1st 12.1 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 8.8 42nd 46th 15.1 Assists 12.1 264th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.4 235th

