The Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) square off against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on SEC Network.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) matchup in this article.

Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Betting Trends (2022-23)

Kentucky won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 20 times in Wildcats games.

Saint Joseph's (PA) compiled a 17-11-0 record against the spread last year.

The Hawks and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 28 times last season.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Kentucky is third-best in the country. It is far below that, 29th, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +1400, Kentucky has been given a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

