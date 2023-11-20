Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
In Jefferson County, Kentucky, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Doss High School at Trimble County Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Bedford, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.