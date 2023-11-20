The Morehead State Eagles (2-3) travel to face the Bellarmine Knights (1-3) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bellarmine vs. Morehead State matchup.

Bellarmine vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bellarmine vs. Morehead State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bellarmine Moneyline Morehead State Moneyline BetMGM Bellarmine (-4.5) 134.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bellarmine (-3.5) 133.5 -188 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bellarmine vs. Morehead State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Bellarmine put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 14 Knights games last season went over the point total.

Morehead State compiled a 16-10-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of nine of the Eagles' games last season went over the point total.

