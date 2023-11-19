Tyrese Haliburton and Cole Anthony are two players to watch when the Indiana Pacers (7-4) and the Orlando Magic (7-5) play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Magic

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: BSIN, BSFL

Pacers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Pacers topped the 76ers on Tuesday, 132-126. Haliburton scored a team-high 33 points (and added 15 assists and seven boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 33 7 15 2 1 7 Obi Toppin 27 6 1 0 1 1 Myles Turner 17 3 0 1 1 1

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton is posting 20.0 points, 12.3 assists and 5.3 boards per game.

Myles Turner puts up 17.0 points, 10.3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 26.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Nesmith posts 12.7 points, 6.0 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.0% from the field and 43.8% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bruce Brown averages 15.0 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 54.8% from the field and 60.0% from downtown (eighth in NBA), with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Buddy Hield's numbers for the season are 11.7 points, 2.7 boards and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the field and 40.9% from downtown, with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

