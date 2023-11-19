The Indiana Pacers (7-4) are favored (by 4.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (7-5) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The point total is 232.5 in the matchup.

Pacers vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -4.5 232.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana and its opponents have scored more than 232.5 points in 10 of 11 games this season.

Indiana's games this year have an average point total of 249.9, 17.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Pacers have a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Indiana has been favored six times and won four of those games.

Indiana has a record of 3-1 when it's favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pacers have a 64.9% chance to win.

Pacers vs Magic Additional Info

Pacers vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 10 90.9% 126.5 234.3 123.4 229.2 235.5 Magic 1 8.3% 107.8 234.3 105.8 229.2 222.2

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

When playing at home, Indiana has a better record against the spread (5-2-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (2-2-0).

The Pacers average 20.7 more points per game (126.5) than the Magic allow (105.8).

Indiana is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall when scoring more than 105.8 points.

Pacers vs. Magic Betting Splits

Pacers and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 7-4 4-1 10-1 Magic 9-3 0-1 3-9

Pacers vs. Magic Point Insights

Pacers Magic 126.5 Points Scored (PG) 107.8 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 7-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 7-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 123.4 Points Allowed (PG) 105.8 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-3 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-5

