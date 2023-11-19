The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) will play the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Marques Warrick: 18.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Sam Vinson: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Chris Brandon: 6.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Xavier Rhodes: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Trey Robinson: 7.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cincinnati Top Players (2022-23)

Landers Nolley II: 16.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK David Dejulius: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Viktor Lakhin: 11.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK Mika Adams-Woods: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jeremiah Davenport: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cincinnati Rank Cincinnati AVG Northern Kentucky AVG Northern Kentucky Rank 53rd 77.1 Points Scored 67.8 276th 150th 69.3 Points Allowed 63.5 27th 44th 34.3 Rebounds 30.4 262nd 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 49th 8.7 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 29th 15.5 Assists 13.4 150th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 10.6 51st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.