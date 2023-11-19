Sunday's game at Fifth Third Arena has the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) squaring off against the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-2) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 81-61 victory as our model heavily favors Cincinnati.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 81, Northern Kentucky 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-20.0)

Cincinnati (-20.0) Computer Predicted Total: 141.4

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

On offense, Northern Kentucky posted 67.8 points per game (276th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 63.5 points per contest at the other end of the court (27th-ranked).

The Norse pulled down 30.4 boards per game (262nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 30.5 rebounds per contest (135th-ranked).

Last year Northern Kentucky ranked 150th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.4 per game.

The Norse committed 10.6 turnovers per game (51st-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 14.5 turnovers per contest (35th-ranked).

The Norse drained 8.1 treys per game (92nd-ranked in college basketball). They had a 34.2% shooting percentage (174th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Northern Kentucky gave up 7.3 three-pointers per game (196th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 36.2% (317th-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Northern Kentucky last year, 58.6% of them were two-pointers (66.7% of the team's made baskets) and 41.4% were from beyond the arc (33.3%).

